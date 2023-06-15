The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres, continue to work at forced marches to close signings for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they will seek to defend their most recent title.
Now, indoor soccer has once again focused on the feline team, where coach Robert Dante Siboldi wants to reinforce the upper part of the field.
According to information from Fox Sportsonce again the auriazul squad has raised its hand to try to take over the services of the Mexican striker Alexis Vega.
“TIGRES WANTS TO TAKE THE ROJIBLANCA JEWEL! First the Clausura 2023 title and now they want to take Alexis Vega! The cats intend to reinforce the team with the Mexican.”can be read in the post.
In the past transfer market, Vega was in the orbit of Tigres, however, for one reason or another it was not completed. This is how this time those in long pants would not hesitate to throw the house out of the window by the Guadalajara battering ram.
Although the negotiations will not be easy, since on the one hand, Alexis Vega He has a current contract with Chivas until 2024, in addition to the fact that his value in the leg market is around 8 million dollars, so the rojiblanco club could increase the amount to shield its star player.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information in this regard on the subject of Vega and Tigres. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
