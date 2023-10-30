After winning, liking and beating the Chivas de Guadalajarain the Jalisco stadium, the UANL Tigers will visit the Tijuana Xolos next Wednesday, November 1st, at 9:00 p.m., in the duel corresponding to matchday number fifteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Robert Dante Siboldi will have a slight ‘problem’ for this match. One of those ‘inconveniences’ that all coaches would like to have, and that is that André-Pierre Gignac, after clearing his game of suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards, will return to the starting eleven. The issue is that Nico Ibañez did quite well against the Flock, scoring a double and assisting, so the Uruguayan’s decision will not be easy at all.
Those who continue without being able to see actions are Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesús Garza, since they are concentrated with the Mexican Under 23 Team in the Pan American Games, where the tricolor squad advanced with suffering to the next round.
Rafa Carioca did not make the trip to Guadalajara due to an infection, and although it is not known how long he will be out of the fields, it is expected that he will at least be considered for the match against the Xolos de Tijuana, led by Miguel: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera , with whom Rafa seemed to not have gone well at all.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Samir Caetano and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Diego Lainez, Fernando Gorriarán, Fierro (or Carioca) and Luis Quiñones
Fronts: Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac
