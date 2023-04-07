Next Saturday Tigres returns to the Clausura 2023 activity when it is measured against Mazatlán in the game corresponding to day 14 of the contest.
In their most recent game, those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz fell resoundingly against Toluca by a score of 3-2, while in the Concachampions they defeated Motagua in Honduras by the slightest difference.
Now they know that the rival is in a position to get the three points and continue in the fight for the first places in Liga MX.
For now, here we present the casualties due to injury and suspension of the ‘U’ team.
injured
Fernando Gorriaran
One of the doubts for this match will be if Fernando Gorriaran will be contemplated by the coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz. The Uruguayan footballer was injured in the Clásico Regio and has not seen any activity.
It was expected that for the game against Motagua he would have minutes, however, he did not even make the trip to Honduras. It is expected that he can go to the bench against Mazatlán.
Luis Quinones
Football player Luis Quinones this match will be lost for the second yellow card in the game against Toluca, where he was sent off for cutting the whistler’s sleeve and for angry claims.
Penalty threat
Jesus Garza
In case of seeing activity in this match, the youngster Jesus Garza he would be playing on a tightrope, since he has accumulated 4 yellow cards, and one more, would marginalize him from the matchday 15 commitment.
#Tigres #injured #suspended #game #Mazatlán
Leave a Reply