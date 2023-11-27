Tigers and Puebla They will meet next Wednesday, November 29 (time to be determined), on the Cuauthémoc stadium field. The match corresponds to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, in which Tigres finished third and Puebla sixth.
Man for man; Line by line, you could say that Tigres is ‘superior’ to Puebla. Therefore, progress to the semifinals should not represent too complicated a challenge. However, a pubitis issue that Gignac has been dealing with for several weeks has forced the Frenchman to train at a different pace than his teammates, which is why the alarm bells in San Nicolás are beginning to go off, even though Siboldi declared that he was He is doing everything possible so that André reaches the league well.
“What about André is an issue that has been dragging him down. It worsened in the last game and it is being managed so that he reaches the league well”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Also added to the list of absentees for the first leg are names such as Samir Caetano, Raymundo Fulgencio and who unfortunately has already become a recurring player in these duties, Ozziel Herrera.
Since he arrived at the Auriazul team, the former Atlas de Guadalajara player has not been able to fully show himself with the ‘U’ of Nuevo León. Various discomforts or injuries have kept him away from the courts constantly. Something that is surely beginning to worry more than one in the champion’s offices.
