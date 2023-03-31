Tigres has had an unusual season. Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz had to enter the quite and take the reins of the UANL team after the unexpected departure of Diego Cocca. The cats have had good moments in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, but also some pronounced falls. They are currently in sixth place in the general table with 21 units.
The feline team is very close to the direct classification to the league, since it is only one point behind Toluca, a team that is in fourth place in the table. To get their early ticket to the biggest party in Mexican soccer, Tigres must get their act together and recover from their losing streak.
In their last five presentations in the Clausura 2023, the UANL team has three defeats and two wins.
In this way, we share the information from Tigres regarding possible absences for the match against Toluca.
The ‘Chima’ Ruiz will be able to have all his players for the important duel against Toluca this Sunday, April 2. The visit to Nemesio Diez will not be easy for the cats, but the good news is that their strategist will be able to count on a full squad.
The UANL team will have to be very intelligent, since Luis Quiñones, Jesús Garza and Igor Lichnovsky have four yellow cards, so in case of being reprimanded they would miss the duel on the 14th against Mazatlán.
