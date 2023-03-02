😃✌🏼 All ready for midweek training! pic.twitter.com/LAdwltyJaR — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) March 1, 2023

Due to this injury, it is not yet known how long he will be off the pitch, since it all depends on the player’s evolution and rest.

Until now, the French attacker has missed the games against Atlas and Chivas, in addition to at least the next two matches against Necaxa and América,