Next Friday the team of the tigers opens amenities of the tenth day of the Clausura 2023 when the Rayos del Necaxa is measured on a visit.
The feline group wants to return to the path of victory after having lost in its most recent match against Chivas by a score of 2-1.
With this setback, those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz fell a step and are currently in third place with 18 points, below Monterey and Toluca which add up to 22 and 18, respectively.
On paper, the university students are the favorites to take the three points in this game due to the bad moment that those from Aguascalientes are going through. Los Hidrorayos are in 14th place with 8 units, so they want to take advantage of the town to add three.
A complicated game is expected for the ‘U’ squad, since in the last 5 games in which they have faced each other, the balance is even, with a victory for each one and three draws. This tells us how tight these types of commitments tend to be.
For now, here we present the losses due to injury and suspension of the Tigres team.
injured
André-Pierre Gignac
The front André-Pierre Gignac continues in the dry dock after being injured after matchday 7 in the match against Bravos de Juárez.
Due to this injury, it is not yet known how long he will be off the pitch, since it all depends on the player’s evolution and rest.
Until now, the French attacker has missed the games against Atlas and Chivas, in addition to at least the next two matches against Necaxa and América,
Sanctioned
There is no report of sanctioned players.
#Tigres #injured #suspended #Necaxa #Clausura
