Marcelo Flores is one of the most talented young players in all of Mexico, however, since Siboldi left and Paunovic arrived, the winger has remained on the bench for Tigres de la UANL, despite this, every time the winger steps onto the field, he makes a difference in favor of his team, these factors placed the former in the ranks of Arsenal with a possible return to the Premier League this summer, a door that was closed by the management of the northern Mexican team.
Sources in Mexico confirm that Ipswich Town, recently promoted to the English first division, knocked on Tigres’ door with a formal offer for Marcelo’s transfer, and although the exact figures are unknown, it is confirmed that they did not convince the felines, who made the decision not to go any further with the Premier League team and to keep Flores in the squad for at least the rest of the year.
Tigres have put a stop to Flores’ departure for now, however, the immediate scenario is not the best for the club, as the player’s mind is on the idea of returning to Europe as soon as possible and if it is to the Premier League, even better. That being the case and with a contract until June 2025 and minimal intentions to renew, the club could be forced to sell him in December or lose him as a free agent next summer.
