Tigers and Blue Cross They will meet this Saturday, October 21 at the Universitario Stadium in a match on matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team will seek to get closer to the leadership of the competition and reduce its difference with Club América, while the Maquina Celeste will try to have a great end to the season to get into the playoffs.
The cement producers are not going through a good time and are in the last places in the general table, however, in the most recent games they have become a tough rival for the cats. In the last ten matches, Cruz Azul has four victories to Tigres’ four victories and two draws.
The UANL team has a terrible statistic against it: They have not beaten Cruz Azul at home for nine years.
For this weekend’s match, the cats will suffer a weight loss in defense: Diego Reyes.
According to the most recent reports, Diego Reyes has already returned to training with the UANL team, but he has worked separately from his teammates because he still has the stitches from the operation he had on his right hand.
Due to this situation, Reyes will not be considered by Robert Dante Siboldi for the duel against the Cruzazulinos.
In addition to the loss of Reyes, Tigres will not have Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesús Garza, since both elements were called up for the Mexican under-23 team that will compete in the Pan American Games in Chile.
