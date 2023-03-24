Tigres is living in limbo with the internship of ‘Chima’ Ruiz. The reality is that the Mexican is not managing to impose his authority as a coach within the UANL team, he has always been the technical assistant for the projects that have gone through the royal team and although the squad has respect and even affection for him, He is not seen with the leadership and hierarchy necessary to tame one of the best squads on the continent and with egos through the roof.
The club has a list of options for the bench for the summer market. Most are coaches of proven quality, some are far away, if not impossible, as is the case with Marcelo Gallardo. However, in the last hours an option has emerged that could be the ideal one for the royal team, despite its past with the Rayados de Monterrey jersey. It is the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed.
According to press information in Monterrey, Antonio is one of the great options for the Tigres, since they believe that a man with that record and curriculum can make a very important difference in favor of the club. And it is that the Argentine knows or that he is a champion within the MX League and what it is to deal with squads full of stars. To this day, the directive only has one handbrake, the step with the Rayados del ‘Turco’, a fact that could not be well received by the feline fans.
