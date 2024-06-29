Heading to Opening 2024one of the teams that is taking the most reserves in the preparation of the squad is Tigersbecause with the arrival of a new coach, the first request was to analyze the current squad and then decide who to go for.
After the first few weeks of working with Veljko Paunoviceverything seems to indicate that the positions to be reinforced are already defined and one of them could be the midfield, so the board headed by Mauricio Culebro begins to move pieces within the Mexican market.
One of the options is found in Blue Cross and he is Mexican, so it could be a million-dollar transfer, since he is a key element in Machine by Martin Anselmi.
According to the information shared by the journalist from TUDNAdrian Esparza Otero, Tigers has its sights on Erik Lirathe 24-year-old midfielder, who is one of the highest-rated Mexicans within the cement team.
“Several clubs have shown interest in Erik Lira in the current transfer window. One of them, Tigres. So far everything has remained in soundings.”
– Adrian Esparza
So far, the first interaction of Tigers with Blue Cross is to explore the possibility of his signing, since the doors are not closed, especially because he is not an undisputed starter for Martin Anselmiwho has rotated the entire midfield throughout his management.
At the moment, Erik Lira He is at the best valued moment of his career, with an estimated price of 5 million dollars, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt; However, within the Mexican market its price could exceed 8 million dollars.
This figure could be assumed by the board of Tigersbut for them it will be essential to have the express request of Paunovicwho aims to have the majority of his current staff, at least for the next semester.
