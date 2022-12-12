It is no secret to anyone that América is looking for a right-back for 2023, the team that has not renewed Miguel Layún has a hole available in that position and it has been Fernando Ortiz himself, coach of the nest team de Coapa who has assured that the priority of this market is to reinforce that area of the field.
As we have previously mentioned here at 90min, those from the country’s capital are already moving into the transfer market to sign their next right-back, having two final options on the table, Julián Araujo from MLS Galaxy and Diego Barbosa from the red and black of Atlas, this being a much more accessible option, but which, in the most recent hours, has become complicated, since Diego Cocca’s Tigers also want his signature.
After the already official departure of Luis Rodríguez, who has signed with the Juárez team, the UANL team also have a hole on the right side that they are looking to fill with a Mexican soccer player and today Diego Cocca has asked Barbosa, a soccer player who led his highest sporting level the time that Atlas coincided and that now he wants to join his project within the Tigers. Although the interest of the cats is real, they are just in the survey stage, while in America they have already started talks with Orlegi, which puts them one step ahead of the cats.
