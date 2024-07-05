The UANL Tigers They arrive at the 2024 Apertura amid uncertainty, as the era of Veljko Paunovic It started with a defeat against the America club, in the Supercopa MX, and without reinforcements that excite the feline team.
This situation has made this first semester of the Serbian coach look like a first look at the squad and outlining his ideal team for 2025; however, this has not prevented the first loss of the team from taking place for the duel against Necaxa and the whole contest.
It is worth remembering that one of the first sayings of Paunovic He wanted to meet the entire squad and, from there, define which players might not be included in his process at Tigres.
According to the journalist of TUDNVladimir García, one of the closest to Tigersthe first loss of the team was confirmed for the Opening 2024. This is the goalkeeper and youth player of the feline team, Arturo Delgadowho leaves the club after not entering into plans for Veljko Paunovic.
“The 22-year-old university goalkeeper Arturo Delgado will no longer be part of Tigres. He has been in the process of the Basic Forces since 2015 and is now looking for a new team,” the communicator reported on his X account.
Delgado made his debut under the command of Robert Dante Siboldi and, after the injury of Nahuel Guzmanwas waiting for an opportunity to fight the bow of Tigerssomething that will not happen in the end, since it was notified that it will not continue in the set of San nicolas de los heros.
Before the end of the Clausura 2024, Tigers confirmed the renewal of Carlos Felipe Rodriguezwho will be the team’s starter for the first five games of Liga MXwhile Nahuel Guzman He is serving his sanction received in the Clásico Regio of the previous tournament.
Although he has not had bad performances in TigersCarlos Felipe Rodríguez knows that he has a substitute role and that, as soon as he returns Nahuelwill return to the bench; however, at this moment he is the most indispensable player of Pauno, who will put him to alternate with Miguel Ortega, goalkeeper who did earn the trust of the European strategist.
