Sunday December 17, year 2023. Tigers and America They played the second leg final for the Mexican championship, and although the match process was even, in the second half Raymundo Fulgencio lost his head and Tigres was left with ten players.
In extra time, Julián Quiñones, who arrived in Mexico after Tigres signed him while he was still a minor, scored 1-0 in favor of América. The feline goalkeeper joined the madness, he was kicked off the field in stoppage time and Tigres finished with nine.
Richard Sánchez scored 2-0 in favor of the azulcremas, and the second extra time was a mere formality for those led by André Jardine. With Nahuel Guzmán out and a Tigres with no aspiration to win, América was limited to passing the ball from one side to the other, while Miguel Layún enjoyed, from the bench, a dream farewell.
In the agony of the match, when America was already celebrating the fourteenth star, America scored 3-0 and was proclaimed at the top. 'Cabecita' Rodríguez concretized the humiliation.
With this result, the Águilas del América were proclaimed champions of Mexican soccer, achieving their fourteenth title and establishing themselves as the greatest in national soccer. Tigres sees its desire to reach the two-time championship and take Olympic lap number nine frustrated.
Robert Dante Siboldi puts an end to a year that could have been perfect, but he will have to settle for 'almost'. Tigres touched the clouds after beating Chivas in Akron, but returned to earth in December, after losing against the only great in Mexican soccer.
What will Tigres do after this disaster?
Keep striving for greatness. As a consolation for his fans; the signing of a certain Juan Brunetta, who, according to various sources, has already signed a four-year contract with the Auriazul team.
