We are just days away from the second episode between Tigres Femenil and Houston Dash. The Texas team has already announced where we can see a game that has been causing a lot of expectations and that fans of both teams are looking forward to.
A fan asked the hosts if they would show the match on Twitch, but they clarified that it would be through their Web page and that could be seen both in the United States and in Mexico.
Cristina Ferral, Nancy Antonio and María Sánchez were summoned by Mónica Vergara for the TRI Femenil match against Colombia, so Medina has before him a deck of possibilities on how to accommodate his eleven, especially the defensive line. We could see Miriam García’s debut as a Tigres player. It is difficult for Sierra to go to the center due to the absence of Jana (who would play side), since he is with the U-20 team (or the possible accommodation of Carol Cázares, who is also called up). Would you consider Natalia Miramontes?
In the following lines, it is most likely that we will see Liliana Mercado / Nayeli Rangel in the middle and in front of Lizbeth Ovalle, Katty Martínez, Stephany Mayor and Belén Cruz. And let’s not forget Cecilia Santiago in goal.
For the FIFA Date, Houston Dash will not have Kristie Mewis (USA), Abby Dahlkemper (USA), Jane Campbell (USA), Rachel Daly (England), Michelle Alozie (Nigeria), Andrea Hauksdottir (Iceland) who will report with their respective selections. Big casualties, but they can still show power with Harris, Chapman, Oyster, Naughton, Hanson, Schmidt, Nairn, Groom, Spencer, Latsko and Prince.
How do you see these eleven? And who do you think will win?
