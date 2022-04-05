The Tigres Femenil team continues to break boundaries and on this occasion, they will travel to Austin, Texas to play a couple of friendly matches so that they do not lose their rhythm ahead of this FIFA date in April.
The Amazonas, who are currently sub-leaders in the tournament with 33 points, will face the University of Texas and Austin Elite FC on April 7 and 9, 2022.
Tigres will make the trip on April 6 and it is expected to have the vast majority of the starting players, except for the selected ones who will be in concentration with the Women’s Tri for the CONCACAF qualifier, which are Greta Espinoza, Cristina Ferral, Lizbeth Ovalle, Bianca Sierra and Stephanie Mayor.
The game against the University of Texas team will be played at Mike’s Stadium. To Myers, home of Texan college girls. While the second game against Austin Elite FC will be played at Elite Field, where Austin also plays its home games.
It will undoubtedly be an interesting test for the team led by Roberto Medina, who also has experience against university teams under the command of Tigres Femenil, so it will not be news for the felines to face a team like the Longhorns, which, historically, are Seen as one of the top colleges in the NCAA, having won the conference three times, two tournaments and one regular season since its inception in 1993.
On the other hand, the Austin Elite is a relatively new team that was founded in 2015 and currently plays in the UWS (United Women’s Soccer), which is the second division of American professional women’s soccer, so a high level is also expected from of the local ones.
Can those led by Roberto Medina return to Mexico with two victories in Texas?
