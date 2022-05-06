This Thursday, May 5, 2022, Tigres and Atlas inaugurated the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil at the Jalisco Stadium in a match that was expected to be exciting, because historically, Atlas and Tigres have given us great gifts. matches. However, not even the most optimistic royal fans imagined a result like the one we witnessed in Guadalajara this afternoon.
And yes, the Tigres Femenil team can say that they have a foot and a half in the semifinals of the tournament, because, on a totally disastrous afternoon for the Atlas team, Tigres scored seven goals that practically defined the tie in a very short time.
The goals began to fall very early after Uchenna Kanu opened the scoring in the 6th minute of the match. Minutes later, Nayeli Rangel would score a great goal to put Tigres 2-0 just after the quarter hour and by the end of the first half, Tigres was already winning 4-0 with a goal from Stephany Mayor and another from Lizbeth Ovalle who lived one of his best performances of the tournament in Jalisco.
Running the second half, Lizbeth Ovalle would appear again to score her double and put the 5-0 that was already lapidary for an Atlas that never generated danger and never recovered emotionally from the feline goals that continued to fall, because Mia Fishel put the sixth bordering on game time.
After a period in which the goals stopped falling and Atlas was able to breathe, the game came to an end but not before saying goodbye with one more score from Tigres, the work of Stephany Mayor who also added a brace together with Lizbeth Ovalle and so on, In this way, Tigres thrashed the Atlas team in a historic way in the Quarterfinals and the felines can now start thinking about the semifinal series.
