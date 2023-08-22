tigers is a team that, in recent years, has accustomed its fans to outstanding performances and unimaginable results. From 2011 to date, the institution disputes at least one final per year. Radically changing the DNA of a club that was born to be great, yes, but that in the 1990s and early 2000s rowed against the current.
None of this would have been possible without the support of Sinergia Deportiva, which, from day one, has committed everything to taking the team to the top places. And those who achieved it practically since they were born, were the girls. Better known as: ‘Amazon’.
Tigres Femenil was born and in its first semester it reached the semifinals. Instance in which they were about to overcome a bulky result of 4-0 against Pachuca, and although they could not, they made it very clear what their essence was: regardless of the result, breaking the mother, as their teacher Osvaldo Batocletti would say, who he led them to their first championship the following tournament, defeating Rayadas in the first women’s royal final.
This semester, under the command of Milagros Martínez, Tigres has a perfect record. Yesterday he scored seven goals against Santos Laguna… just in the first half! They are emerging as the main candidates to win the championship (as is already a custom for them), and, to strengthen the label, they are looking for an elite signing that could materialize in the next few hours.
We are talking about the Irish midfielder Denisse O’Sullivan, who currently plays in North Carolina, of the NWSL in the United States. She is twenty-nine years old and has soccer experience in Ireland, Scotland, and, of course, the United States, where she has established herself as one of the best soccer players.
Tigres femenil would have already engaged in talks with the player. If all goes accordingly, the Amazons would have a new member to continue with the goal of dominating the league.
