Closing the keys back on Sunday, May 8, 2022, the league action of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil continued and after Tuzas eliminated América at the Azteca Stadium and became the first semifinalist of the tournament, it was her turn Tigres receive the Atlas team at the University Stadium simply to close a key that, unfortunately for the visit, was resolved from the first leg.
Let us remember that the Tigres Femenil team scored the biggest win in the history of the leagues by scoring a hard 0-7 against the red and black during their visit to the Jalisco Stadium that left them with a foot and a half in the semifinals.
However, Atlas was not going to give up and they were going to try to play a good role in the University Stadium regardless of the lofty result and to tell the truth, they managed to put up a very good face for Roberto Medina’s team who once again won before the red and black
Fabiola Ibarra would open the scoring very early with a real goal that reduced the difference a little, but it took just over 10 minutes for the American Mia Fishel to put parity on the scoreboard and nullify the minimum difference that the visit had achieved.
As if that were not enough, Fishel, who had a fantastic night, scored his double before the end of the first period and in this way extended the advantage between both teams even more, leaving a final aggregate score of 9-1 for the felines, the most bulky in the history of the Liguillas.
In this way, Tigres is in one more semifinal and Atlas says goodbye to the tournament after living perhaps the worst game in its history in Jalisco and with strong rumors that many important players are about to leave the institution, being the case of Adriana Iturbide the most notorious, who is said could reinforce nothing more and nothing less than the staunch rival, Chivas Femenil.
