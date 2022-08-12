The Tigres Femenil team traveled to Los Angeles this Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to face their American peer after the pact between the Monterrey team and Angel City FC where it would be agreed that in each of the two years for which signed the agreement, there would be a friendly match between both squads being the first in Los Angeles territory.
In this way, Tigres faced the game that would take place at the Banc of California Stadium, home of Angel City FC, which warmly received the four-time champions of Mexican soccer and where several players even met a familiar face, the Brazilian-Spanish Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel, who was a Tigres Femenil player prior to her departure to the Angel City team in 2022.
Tigres, who traveled with a full team for this match, began looking for the goal, preparing to play their third match against an NWSL team, having played twice against the Houston Dash, achieving a balance of one win and one loss against the Texans.
The felines and Angel City gave us a fairly even and very even match, as their styles of play are very similar and they allowed few chances for both squads who were trying unsuccessfully for almost the entire game until, on the side of the locals , Savannah McCaskill appeared to score the only goal of the match and that would also give Angel City FC the victory.
In this way, Angel City takes the first chapter of this story that will have its conclusion in 2023 when the Angelinas come to national territory to play the second game at the University Stadium, but for now, the victory was of the North Americans by the slightest difference.
