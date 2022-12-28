Tigres is the rival to beat in the Women’s MX League. The UANL squad has dominated the championship since its creation and everything seems to indicate that in the Clausura 2023 tournament this dynamic will continue. For the season that is about to start, the cats got rid of the goalkeeper Vania Villalobos, but they also added their first signing for the coming season.
Through their official networks, Tigres made the arrival of Maricarmen Reyes official. In their publication, the felines shared an image of the Mexican-American midfielder wearing the yellow and blue shirt. “You are already an Amazon!” Was the message that was included in the welcome.
In another post, Tigres Femenil asked the Incomparables, as the feline fans are called, to “receive the new members of the squad with a lot of love.”
The 22-year-old soccer player was Tigres’ top priority for the winter market. Maricarmen Reyes is a midfielder born in Fountain Valley, California, in the United States, and her parents are originally from Zamora, Michoacán, in Mexico.
Reyes is part of the Mexican National Team and has played different tournaments with El Tri. In 2018 she won the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championship.
Before signing with Tigres, the Mexican-American soccer player played with the UCLA Bruins of Division I of the NCAA. This will be her first experience in the Liga MX Femenil.
#Tigres #Femenil #announces #reinforcement #CL2023
Leave a Reply