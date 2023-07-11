women’s tigers he became champion of champions after beating the Águilas del América in a round trip.
The first match took place at the Azteca stadium, and was won by ‘U’ with a resounding score of 2-0. The return was played at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario, and Tigres put the last nail in the coffin with a goal that has everything to go around the world.
Its fans are getting used to seeing the girls lift any number of trophies, who perhaps do not realize how rare it is to win and how lucky they are to coincide in time and breath with a club that was born for gigantic things. .
They inherited Osvaldo Batocletti’s claw and they carry it with pride game after game even now that ‘Bato’ is no longer in force to support or scold them, as he always did. The mystique of this team is worth highlighting.
Beyond what they have achieved on the field of play, theirs is a true success story, whose model should be studied in depth by ball specialists.
No matter who directs them, they always propose.
Who plays? The best. They play.
Tigres Femenil is undoubtedly the biggest team in Mexico. In Latin America they are respected, and, at the rate they are going, surely their name will appear in scenarios that until a few years ago could well be considered unattainable.
Milagros Martínez starts her story on the right foot in a club that only knows how to win. That is normal for him.
