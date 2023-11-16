ANOTHER TICKET DUEL BETWEEN TIGERS-RAYADOS IS COMING! 🤑💰

They both want Juan Brunetta, star of @ClubSantosbut whoever has more money can buy it 😏

Although be careful, the Argentine still has the European dream, @RaoulPolloOrtiz tells you the situation 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QDakT84JAx

— POSTA Sports (@POSTADeportes) November 15, 2023