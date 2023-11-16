Although Santos is not even close to the best club in Liga MX, it is a fact that those from Torreón have the best player in the competition within their ranks, his name is Juan Brunetta. What the Argentine has done this semester is out of line and it is clear why he is considered the star of the tournament. The midfielder contributed 8 goals and 11 assists in 16 games, that is, he was directly present in 19 scores for his club. , more than any other player in Mexico.
Thus, the most powerful wallets in the country are pending the future of the player, with the Rayados de Monterrey being the team that is already in formal movements to close the signing of the Santos star. However, the royals’ city rival, SIboldi’s Tigres, does not want to stand by and due to Sebastián Córdova’s loss of play, the club is ready to get into the race for the possible signing of Brunetta.
Raoul the ‘chicken’ Ortíz informs that the Liga MX champion is clear that they will move to sign Juan. The player is interested in going to Europe, but the reality is that he does not have much market, therefore, his future looks to continue within the country but with a better team and a much more lucrative contract. Santos considers its star lost, but not for any price, they will talk from 12 million dollars, a figure that both Monterrey and Tigres can match.
