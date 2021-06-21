LOCKED the renovation of Ángel Mena.

The board has not managed to tie issues of salary and years of the new contract, the player and the feline board want to extend the link but with other terms; If the claims are tied, there will be renewal, if not, it will go away in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/gnzBpwD2FH

– Pablo Ruiz (@ 26_pabloruiz) June 11, 2021