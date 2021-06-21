The Ecuadorian attacker, Angel Mena, ends the contract with the Panzas Verdes de León at the end of the Apertura 2021 and has not yet signed any renewal, so if the emerald team does not renew it this semester, the player could leave as a free agent at the end of the year and the team will not will have no economic remuneration.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
On the other hand, the Ecuadorian team that is playing the Copa América with his country, is in the orbit of a couple of Mexican soccer clubs, the Red Devils of Toluca and recently the Tigres of the UANL of Miguel Herrera that have just come off Julian Quinones.
Various media in Mexico and Ecuador have been talking about the current situation of the former player of the Emelec, some journalists like Pablo Ruiz from Ecuagol They detail that a skilled Ecuadorian has not been able to reach an agreement with the emerald directive to renew.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
According to this, the differences that have made the renewal not occur is that the club offers a one-season renewal with a salary reduction due to the economic blow after the pandemic, while Ore ask for two years of contract and a minimum reduction.
In this way, the scarlet team and the university students would be aware of the situation to be able to negotiate with the footballer, it should be noted that Angel Mena it is valued in 2.3 million euros according to the portal Transfermarkt.
Leave a Reply