In a match that already has a growing rivalry within the Liga BBVA MX Femenil, Tigres Femenil and the Chivas Femenil team faced each other again for a ticket to the Grand Final of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
A meeting that had a special flavor, because, beyond the rivalry that these two institutions have forged in Mexican women’s soccer, it was a direct confrontation between two teams that had not known defeat during the entire regular phase of the tournament. Therefore, a victory for any of these teams would mean the first loss for the other team.
In this case, the game was won by the Tigres team at the University Stadium and ended the streak of games without defeat for Chivas, who, under the command of Pato Alfaro, added a perfect step after 19 games without defeat, but for this confrontation of First leg, the Tigres team scored two important goals to get closer to the Grand Final of the tournament.
Although it was a hard-fought and hard-fought game, the two goals by Tigres, which were slow to fall, were the work of the two foreigners that the felines brought in to reinforce their offensive line: Mia Fishel and Uchenna Kanu, who together, combined 24 goals in their first tournament on Mexican soil, proving to be two great options for the felines in attack.
Unfortunately, not everything was joy for the royals, since Lizbeth Ovalle suffered a spectacular injury that prevented her from finishing the match and is currently waiting to find out the seriousness of it, hoping the royal fans that it be as light as possible and that allow her to be counted on for a possible final in the following weeks.
On the other hand, Chivas will have to close this key at home with an adverse score that they will seek to overcome to return to a final after a couple of tournaments when they fell precisely at the hands of the Tigres Femenil team.
