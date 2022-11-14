Tigres does the right thing by looking first for Cocca over Larcamón

Tigres put an end to the era of Michael Herrera and he did the right thing, because having called the squad ‘old’ undoubtedly caused great anger in the board, but obviously greater anger about those involved, since he was referring to people like the Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignacthe Argentines Nahuel Guzman Y Guido Pizarrothe brazilian Rafael Carioca, Hugo Ayala, Xavier Aquinoamong others, who precisely raised the club to be the most successful of the past decade.
Once The lice was left out the name of the Argentine sounded very loud Nicholas Larcamon to take the networks of the university students, since precisely the helmsman was saying goodbye to Puebla, a club that he made the protagonist in the two years he was there. Yes ok Larcamon He is not a bad coach because he knew how to treat his footballers in La Franja in a great way, working on the human with the physical, getting the best out of them to be able to navigate against the current, in the end he could not reach the long-awaited final, having to spend several times for the playoffs and suffering each semester due to the loss of players. In the end, his youth and zero titles in Mexico could be a problem to be able to battle in the usince possibly some veterans like those already mentioned, Nahuel, Gignac Y guidethey could not be handled easily, especially if you do not have credentials of having been a champion.
After the strong rumor of Larcamonit also came to light that the real chosen one of the royal directive was the also Argentine Diego Cocawho barely said goodbye to Atlas at the end of this semester, after ending the drought of titles, giving him a two-time Liga MX championship, doubtful and questioned by many, but in the end, he managed to build a good group with young youth squads, foreigners and veterans, several of them unjustly not summoned to Mexican team despite his great contribution to the red and black club. It must be remembered that when Coca took on the challenge, the team was in decline, but he managed to change their face, putting first a defensive order that was ideal to be able to shape from the bottom forward, guided in the midfield by Aldo Rocha and with a feared attack from the Colombian Julian Quinones and the Argentine Julius Furch.
It is clear that the former defender is the right choice of the tigers if we take into account that his glory years were through someone who superimposed the defensive game on the offensive like Ricardo Ferretti, so at the end of the day, fans will once again have to settle for the rocky, unattractive playstyle they’ve been asking for so much. Besides, the former Racing He has enough character to be able to put order in the feline locker room, at 50 years old he knows Mexican soccer and not only as a coach, since he was also present as a soccer player, a great advantage over Larcamon and others, without forgetting that it could be considered Coca as one of the strategists of the new deck in Mexico.
To that we must add that Coca He also lifted a League trophy in his country with the Racing Avellaneda in 2014, passing in the same way through the lower teams of La Albiceleste, which can generate respect from the stars of the u. Now, it is obvious that he will look for contracts that renew the team, but that is not why he is going to call the club’s jewels ‘old’, starting from the bottom, which was a big problem for the team in the last semester. , so we would see, perhaps, the outputs of Ayala, Diego Reyes and others, because according to their ideology, the strength will have to come from the central, which could be through the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and the brazilian Samir Caetanothe duo that ended up as starters.
In the end, everything will depend on taste, many may consider better Larcamon on Coca or vice versa, but for tigers the two-time champion with The academy would be suitable, for style, experience and so on, while Larcamon He still has a long way to go as he is only 38 years old, although despite this, he is an extraordinary coach who has already shown that he can make a very modest club fight.

