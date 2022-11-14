Tigres does the right thing by looking first for Cocca over Larcamón

Miguel Herrera left Tigres after three tournaments as coach. 31 Won

13 tied

19 Lost 90 goals scored

64 goals conceded 56% Effective pic.twitter.com/z7tz2XRcav – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) November 9, 2022

After the strong rumor of Larcamonit also came to light that the real chosen one of the royal directive was the also Argentine Diego Cocawho barely said goodbye to Atlas at the end of this semester, after ending the drought of titles, giving him a two-time Liga MX championship, doubtful and questioned by many, but in the end, he managed to build a good group with young youth squads, foreigners and veterans, several of them unjustly not summoned to Mexican team despite his great contribution to the red and black club. It must be remembered that when Coca took on the challenge, the team was in decline, but he managed to change their face, putting first a defensive order that was ideal to be able to shape from the bottom forward, guided in the midfield by Aldo Rocha and with a feared attack from the Colombian Julian Quinones and the Argentine Julius Furch.

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 ✅ DIEGO COCCA, NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR OF TIGRES UANL. ➡️ Close sources refer that he has already signed a 2-year contract. ➡️ Officialization would be done over the next week. *Exclusive/scoop to whom it may concern. 📸 @DHVQZ pic.twitter.com/hZMC6wRWZq – Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) November 13, 2022

ETERNALLY THANK YOU PEOPLE!!!

It has been an immense privilege for me… Today this chapter closes, but our history will remain united for life!!!

Until ALWAYS @ClubPueblaMX 🎽!!! pic.twitter.com/ZS9beFQxSx – Nicolas Larcamon (@NLarcamon) November 10, 2022