Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Today, through a press release, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) reported that the DT of the UANL Tigrees, Robert Dante Siboldiwill be investigated for alleged assault Willer Ditta in the match against Blue Cross of the Mexican League.

“The Disciplinary Commission will begin investigation Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres UANL coach, for alleged assault. This investigation is carried out based on Article 86 of the Sanctions Regulations,” the bulletin says.

«The Disciplinary Commission informs that, based on the provisions of Article 86 of the Sanctions Regulations, it decided to initiate ex officio an investigation procedure against the Technical Director Robert Dante Siboldi, for an alleged attack against the player Willer Emilio Ditta Pérez , which happened during the match between the Cruz Azul Clubs vs Tigres UANL, of the MX League, corresponding to matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.

Once the Disciplinary Commission analyzes the evidence and other documents provided, it will issue the corresponding resolution.

Willer Ditta will be suspended for three games after the expulsion he suffered in the match against Tigres UANL at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

The Colombian will have to pay one game for receiving a second warning in the duel against the Tigres UANL and another two games for crudely insulting the officials of the same match.

For this reason, Willer Ditta will not play against Club León, against Club América in the Clásico Joven and against Chivas del Guadalajara. He would return until date 11 when Cruz Azul visits Santos Laguna in the TSM.

