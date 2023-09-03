tigers made it clear that he is going with everything for the two-time championship in the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leaguesince it took advantage of its location in the Volcano to dine at White Roosters by a 5-0 win, with a brace from Raymond Fulgencioas well as French targets André-Pierre Gignac, Juan Vigon and the Argentine Nico Ibanezthus reaching 14 points to reach the top of the general table.
At the same time it became clear that Queretaro he was weighed down by rodrigo lopez and Angel Sepulvedawho were signed at the last minute by other Aztec teams, which caused the anger of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerknow with more reason you can understand his annoyance.
Despite the absences of Diego Lainez, Eugenio Pizzuto, Ozziel Herrera and the Argentine captain Guido Pizarrothe U of Nuevo León had no problem showing that it has the necessary pieces to be able to fight for the championship.
Now observing their rivals from the top, the royal team cannot be distracted because there is still a long way to go.
Here is the schedule of his next five commitments:
Next week, the U of Nuevo León must visit the Rojinegros in the Jalisco Stadium. Prior to his duel this Sunday, the Atlas He is seventh in the general table with nine points, finding stability with the coach for now Benjamin Moradespite the fact that they lost their most important elements in the attack such as the Colombian Julian Quinonesthe Argentinian Julius Furch and Ozziel Herrera, the latter that if he was fully recovered he could see his face with the club that saw him born. The last time the royals visited said venue they won by the minimum.
Undoubtedly the most important date in the feline calendar, if not one of the most outstanding, since they will experience a new edition of the Classic Regal. Surely Siboldi and company seek revenge after having controversially fallen into the League Cup 2023 for a dubious penalty that ended up converting the Spanish Sergio Canales. The cats could take advantage of the bad moment of their hated rival who has four consecutive defeats between the League and Leagues Cup.
He Volcano It will be quite a party to experience the old rivalry. Added to this, the venue has not weighed as much because this year there has only been a draw and a defeat. It remains to be seen if Uruguayor Rodrigo Aguirre, ponchito gonzalez and others will already be one hundred percent for the commitment.
As soon as the month of August ended, the visits to the stadiums of the MLSHowever, the royals will once again travel to rival soil to dispute the trophy of the Champions Cup against a LAFCwho stayed in the quarterfinals after losing against striped.
These two teams already have a precedent that will remain etched in the minds of the fans, the grand final of the CONCACAF Champions League of 2020, where the university team beat the Mexican 2-1 Carlos candle and his companions. With this in mind, the current monarchs of the MLS they will also thirst for revenge.
The Clausura 2023 champion ends the month of September on his visit to Mazatlan soil, a club that dragged the blanket last semester, but that in the League Cup 2023 He had some improvement, although for now he is fourteenth in the table with just six points after being surpassed by Bravos.
Incredibly, just in April the Cañoneros entered the Volcano to defeat the cats 1-2, who usually look short in front when Gignac is not present or is not fine. Because of this, you can’t fully rely on stats, which are dominated by Regals.
To start the month of October, tigers will receive a visit from the Red Devils, who are one of the favorites to win the title after the additions they brought for the semester, although they still do not remain stable. Ignacio Ambriz has the thorn of not having been able to give the trophy to the institution by losing a final against Pachuca and be thrown 4-5 in the quarterfinals of the league above, precisely before the cats.
Every area of the field is well covered in the scarlet club, from the goal with the Brazilian Tiago Volpi Up front with the signings of the Paraguayan Robert Morales and the brazilian Pedro Raulapart from the skilled ones like the Chilean Jean Meneses, Ricardo “Canelo” Angulothe Chilean captain Claudio Baeza and the defense of the Colombian Andres Mosquera and the andean Valbuer Huerta. The last three visits of the choriceros to the Volcano they have come away with tough losses of 4-1, 3-1 and 3-0.
