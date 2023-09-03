At the same time it became clear that Queretaro he was weighed down by rodrigo lopez and Angel Sepulvedawho were signed at the last minute by other Aztec teams, which caused the anger of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerknow with more reason you can understand his annoyance.

Despite the absences of Diego Lainez, Eugenio Pizzuto, Ozziel Herrera and the Argentine captain Guido Pizarrothe U of Nuevo León had no problem showing that it has the necessary pieces to be able to fight for the championship.

Now observing their rivals from the top, the royal team cannot be distracted because there is still a long way to go.

Here is the schedule of his next five commitments:

GOSH, WHAT A BEATING Tigres brought out its offensive potential and crushed Querétaro at El Volcán. The champion woke up! pic.twitter.com/doHn7r7Uhx – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) September 3, 2023

He Volcano It will be quite a party to experience the old rivalry. Added to this, the venue has not weighed as much because this year there has only been a draw and a defeat. It remains to be seen if Uruguayor Rodrigo Aguirre, ponchito gonzalez and others will already be one hundred percent for the commitment.

These two teams already have a precedent that will remain etched in the minds of the fans, the grand final of the CONCACAF Champions League of 2020, where the university team beat the Mexican 2-1 Carlos candle and his companions. With this in mind, the current monarchs of the MLS they will also thirst for revenge.

Incredibly, just in April the Cañoneros entered the Volcano to defeat the cats 1-2, who usually look short in front when Gignac is not present or is not fine. Because of this, you can’t fully rely on stats, which are dominated by Regals.

Every area of ​​the field is well covered in the scarlet club, from the goal with the Brazilian Tiago Volpi Up front with the signings of the Paraguayan Robert Morales and the brazilian Pedro Raulapart from the skilled ones like the Chilean Jean Meneses, Ricardo “Canelo” Angulothe Chilean captain Claudio Baeza and the defense of the Colombian Andres Mosquera and the andean Valbuer Huerta. The last three visits of the choriceros to the Volcano they have come away with tough losses of 4-1, 3-1 and 3-0.