Tigers he stopped playing games and imposed the quality of his squad on that of the Puebla in the return of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. The UANL team defeated La Franja by a score of 3-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.
At minute 9, André Pierre Gignac, who was absent in the first leg, opened the scoring with a penalty. At 33, the Frenchman, the UANL team’s all-time top scorer, added another goal to his personal tally.
Finally, at minute 72, Nicolás Ibáñez put definitive figures: 3-0 in the second leg and 5-2 on the aggregate score.
After this match, the semifinal series of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX were defined: América will face Atlético de San Luis, while Tigres will play against Pumas.
The UNAM team qualified for the next round after beating Chivas de Guadalajara in their return game.
Tigres and Pumas have starred in memorable series during the last decade when they face each other in the league and this confrontation does not promise less.
Both teams reach the semifinals in great shape and there is no clear favorite to get the ticket to the grand final of Apertura 2023.
