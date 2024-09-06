It is no secret that the América board of directors reopened the market after Lichnovsky’s injury to take advantage of the unformed spot in Mexico that the Chilean has freed up. The intention is to close the arrival of a winger to fill the void left by Julián Quiñones. Although most of the options on the roster of the two-time Liga MX champion are located within the international market, those from Coapa tried to sign Luis Quiñones in the north of the country in the ranks of the Tigres, a transfer that those from UANL denied.
Vladimir García of TUDN reports that the feline board received a call from Santiago Baños to sound out the signing of Quiñones. The idea of the América boss was to repeat the Lichnovsky formula, that is, a loan for the rest of the season, i.e., 4 months and options to renegotiate the loan at the beginning of 2025. Now, the felines refused such a move, since although they were in a hurry to give the Colombian an exit, they did not want to make the same mistake of making a direct rival for the title stronger.
The source claims that Luis was more than interested in making the move to América after being eliminated by Paunovic, his management even had a couple of calls with the people of the club from the country’s capital, but the Tigres’ position was not negotiable for any reason, a fact that placed the winger in Puebla and América still in search of the final reinforcement.
#Tigres #denied #America #signing #Luis #Quiñones
Leave a Reply