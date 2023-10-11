One of the songs performed by Los Tigres del Norte that has transcended is Boss of Bossessince the public has cconsidered as an anthem in honor of a drug trafficker. The origin of the song and its link with the criminal world have several versions. Some think it was written to order, while others believe the song was inspired by a renowned Mexican cartel leader.

Boss of Bosses It is a song that comes from the album of the same name by Los Tigres del Norte, which was released by Fonovisa in 1997. The production was an instant success and became the Sinaloan group’s first album to reach first position on the Billboard Latin music chart. It was even nominated for a Grammy, in the category of best Mexican-American music album, in 1998.

The song talks about a man in a privileged position, who is respected and even feared by everyone, whose identity does not appear in official documents. He has been linked to drug trafficking through verses such as: “I navigate underwater and I also know how to fly at altitude”, which could talk about the different ways of carrying contraband; either “Many believe that the government is looking for me, others say it is a pure lie.”which would supposedly reveal the ties between criminals and authorities.

The man who inspired Boss of Bosses

Yes ok Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of the Guadalajara cartel, was known by the nickname “Boss of bosses”Arturo Beltrán Leyva, Amado Carrillo Fuentes, and even Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán have also been pointed out as the inspiration behind the famous song of the northern group.

However, it seems that none of these versions correspond to reality. The composer of the song, Teodoro Bello Jaimes, denied that it was for any member of a criminal cell.. “I did it for the best cartoonist, the best doctor, the best firefighter, the best president, for the best taxi driver. Whatever you do, you have to be the boss of bosses,” he revealed in an interview with Avelina Lésper, on the program The art of song.

“The corrido is not born for a drug trafficker, it is born for a great person who is dedicated to his work, and who is dedicated to producing talent, strength, greatness. The public attributes the bullfight to the drug trafficker, but it was born for the person who wants to be great”, explains the author.

Who is the composer of Boss of Bosses? What you should know about Teodoro Bello Jaimes



The Mexican composer Teodoro Bello Jaimes is recognized as the author of the most important songs of Los Tigres del Norteas Kilo bales, The corner table, Clothes got in the way, The plane of death, fake grave, The wealthy wet and The queen of the south, among others. The musician was born in San Simón de Guerrero, in the State of Mexico, however, he grew up with his family in Mexico City. He composed his first song, The roses witheredat the age of 14, even though he did not know how to write or read correctly.

According to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, Bello has composed more than a thousand songswhich have been sung, in addition to Los Tigres del Norte, by artists such as: Vicente Fernández, Pepe Aguilar, Intocable, Banda el Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda el Limón, Ramón Ayala, Lupillo Rivera, Chalino Sánchez, Banda Machos, Bronco , Alicia Villarreal, Alberto Vázquez, Botellita de Jerez, Molotov and Ely Guerra, among others.

The creator of Boss of Bosseshas also recorded six of his own albums: The last blow, and you’re going to cry, Your honey kisses, This is how they sing in the north, Memories book and I give myself with you. In addition, he has received various recognitions, such as the La Voz award, in 1979, and the title of Composer of the year, in 2000. This year he celebrates 40 years of career.