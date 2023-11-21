For most people, giving up their family and nation to go in search of a better life is not a difficult decision, but every year millions of people search USA the answer to change your situation. However, they know that they will have to face challenges and rejection, as portrayed in a song by the group. The Tigers of the North dedicated to the immigrants.

The grouping She is known because in her songs she tells reality. Through her melodies they talk about topics such as drug trafficking, but they have also referred on several occasions to the immigrants in the United Statesfor example in We are more American.

The musical theme talks about the difficulties that foreigners have to face in the North American nation and has been so moving that even the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrados, has shared it on several occasions in his morning conferences to answer questions from US authorities regarding the migrants.

“We are more Americans”, the song dedicated to immigrants to the United States



“They’ve already yelled at me a thousand times to go back to my country, because I don’t fit here,” is how the song begins. The Tigers of the North that seeks to focus on the way in which many citizens treat immigrantswithout considering everything they contribute to the country or the history of their nation itself.

The Mexican group emphasizes the history between USA and Mexico. “America was born free, man divided it. They drew the line so I could jump over it and they call me an invader. It is a clearly marked error, they took away eight states from us who is the invader here. “I am a foreigner in my land and I do not come to wage war on them, I am a working man.”

Let us remember that in 1848 after a defeat against USA, Mexico lost the territory that today includes the states of California, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Utah and part of Colorado and Wyoming, leaving the Rio Grande, for Americans, or Bravo, for Mexicans, as the natural border between both nations.

Considering the history, the song notes that USA It was formed thanks to brave warriors, Indians from two continents, mixed with Spanish. “We are more American than the son of an Anglo-Saxon.”

Referring to the mixture between races, the song also points out: “I am the blood of the Indian, I am Latino, I am mestizo, we are of all colors and all trades. And if we count the centuries, even if it hurts our neighbors, we are more American than all the gringos.”

The melody is part of the album Bridging borderspublished in 2001 and recorded during an MTV Unplugged concert in which the Sinaloan group collaborated with the musician and vocalist of the band Rage Against The Machine, Zack de la Rocha.