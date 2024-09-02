Mexico City.- The difference between being famous and having a career and a worldwide impact with music was highlighted by Los Tigres del Norte, who are very clear that there are soloists and local groups versus talents of corridos tumbados or regional Mexican music that are very popular.

The group urged the audience to recognize the existence of those figures who paved the way for these young talents to sell tickets in different latitudes of the globe.

“About the new generations, it is valid to say that they are well-known, but we have not seen those artists perform in places and we have traveled to many countries. We have not seen the new generations working, not in Spain, not in Colombia. The networks help them, because the networks are worldwide. “But we have not seen the new ones singing in concerts, they are not announced, and we have seen Maná, Café Tacuba, Caifanes, now of the new ones that are not of the genre you are asking us about, but we have seen (Christian Nodal), Pepe Aguilar and his family,” replied Hernán Hernández to the question about whether the most popular of the Mexican regional of the Arre Festival, are the young people who believe they paved the way.

The northern regional combo from Sinaloa will be the headliner on Saturday, September 7 at the massive mariachi and regional gathering that will take place this weekend at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

That same day, Xavi, Codiciado, El Fantasma, Bobby Pulido, Joss Favela and Estilo Sin Límite will be there, and the next day the billboard will shine with Junior H, Gerardo Ortiz, Panter Bélico, Los Recoditos, Clave Especial, Fend and La Única Internacional Sonora, among others. “It is valid to say that there are groups that opened doors, like Los Tigres del Norte, who have opened doors in many places. Today we are in a virtual press conference from Chile, where we came to work. It took us a long time to come to have a physical presence because what exists today did not exist; now the new exponents have these platforms, and the difference is valid, it is good that they take advantage of it, with the new tools, but success comes from being physically, having your music listened to and being at your concerts,” said Luis Hernández, the group’s electric bass player. Also with the presence of Don Jorge Hernández, the accordionist, the group thanked the audience for their interest in their concerts and for having followed them in places like England, Spain and Italy, as well as some points in South America and all of North America. They urged their followers and those of other groups to attend this weekend’s massive festival because it is a clear example that vernacular music, regional Mexican music, mariachi music and folkloric roots music are increasingly gaining ground among the masses. “It has always been present, but today it seems that it is heard more and that there are more opportunities, which we like, but time is what tells you who stays and who doesn’t; and with whom and how to work it,” said Don Jorge, as his fans call him.