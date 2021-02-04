Tigres de Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the Club World Cup in Qatar and will be the rival of Palmeiras, the flaming champion of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti, which started with Argentines Nahuel Guzmán and Guido Pizarro, beat South Korea’s Ulsan FC 2-1 after running from behind on the scoreboard.

Kim Ki-Hee, a header, gave the Asian champion a partial lead as they ran 24 minutes into the first half. However, the joy for the South Koreans did not last long, as Tigres turned it around with a double by Frenchman André Pierre Gignac – the second cry was a penalty – before the initial part ends.

Then, from 2:30 p.m., local champion Al Duhail will meet Al Ahly of Egypt, monarch of Africa. The winner of that duel will meet on Monday against Bayern Munich of Germany, the great favorite to stay with the tournament.

News in development