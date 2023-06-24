The current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres UANL, have returned from a well-deserved vacation after winning the Clausura 2023 Tournament title, beating Chivas del Guadalajara in the grand final.
Now, both the club’s coach, Robert Dante Siboldi, and the board of directors continue to work at forced marches to close signings for the year-end tournament that is one week away from starting.
What positions need to be strengthened?
Although it is true that few changes are expected to the Uruguayan coach’s squad, and there is more talk about possible departures such as those of Igor Lichnovsky and Nicolás López, the players that can arrive are still being analyzed.
One of the main areas to reinforce for the next contest is the upper part of the field. With the possible departure of the ‘Tooth’, Siboldi needs a striker who competes for ownership
Also, another area that can be improved is The lower part. In the defense there were blunders that could cost dearly in the decisive games. In the same way, the Brazilian Samir Caetano is a good player in that part, however, the injuries do not end up leaving him alone.
So far, the monarch group of Mexico adds two official registrations to face the Apertura 2023, that of the national goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodriguez, who will be the second goal due to Miguel Ortega’s loss due to injury; the second reinforcement is Eugenio Pizzutowho arrives after having been trying his luck in the Old Continent.
