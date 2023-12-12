Tigers is in search of the two-time championship Liga MXbut to achieve this they must defeat the super leader Americawhich is after the long-awaited star 14. The grand final of the first leg of the Apertura 2023 will be held next Thursday, December 14 at the University Stadiumwhile the Vuelta will be on Sunday, December 17 in the Aztec stadium.
During the Leaguethe only casualties that the royals have had were the French André-Pierre Gignac and the Colombian Luis Quinonesalthough unlike the second, the first was already available for the second match against the Cougars in the semifinals, apart from the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He assured that the club's historic scorer is already in top form.
In the case of the coffee winger, since the quarterfinals he suffered a tear in his left thigh, which is why he was left out against UNAM. In addition to this, the injury could be worse than thought because it was mentioned that he would run the risk of missing the rest of the season. League. It will undoubtedly be a significant loss for the monarch squad, although there is still hope that he will appear for the return match that will take place at the Colosio de Santa Úrsula.
“Today he didn't feel anything (Gignac), he played well and without pain, he participated and is ready to play in the final, except for Luis (Quiñones), who is evolving, but we will arrive with a full squad”he exclaimed Siboldi at the press conference after the semi-final.
Removing those two cases, the U of Nuevo León does not have any more injuries, nor does it have any suspensions, since both the Uruguayan and the Uruguayan only saw yellow in the last match. Fernando Gorriarán as Diego Lainez.
