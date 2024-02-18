Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine won with him own goal Diego Reyes to the Tigres UANL last night in the Sports City stadium to be provisional leader of the Closing 2024 of the Mexican League.

The duel did not end well because a header from Edward the Third to 'Charly' Rodríguez caused a outbreak of angerin it that Willer Ditta He was also sent off for a double yellow.

However, there is much more talk on social media about the alleged kick of the strategist, Robert Dante Siboldi, to the colombian player after spreading the video of the incidents on the playing field.

Cruz Azul sent a formal appeal to the Disciplinary Commission of the Femexfut so that he charrúa coach receive a harsh penalty for allegedly wanting to attack Willer Ditta.

Video of Siboldi's alleged kick to Ditta

Before the determination, the TUDN journalist, David FaitelsonHe asked Robert Dante Siboldi offer an apology to Blue Cross and also to Willer Ditta for his mistake.

“It is evident that Robert Dante Siboldi you are wrong. A coach cannot, in any way, attack a soccer player…You must lead by example. I think that he Tigres technical directorbeyond what the Disciplinary Commissionyou must offer an apology to Willer Ditta and to Blue Cross…”, he wrote in 'X'.

Robert Dante Siboldi He would be suspended several games for attacking the integrity of a footballer. Besides, Willer Ditta would miss the next duels Blue Cross against Club Leon and America club that will be played next week.

