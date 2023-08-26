A few days have passed since the signing of Nicolás was confirmed: the ‘Tooth’ López with the León team and the question in tigers it remains the same: will someone arrive to replace it? Or will the squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi wait until January to sign a top footballer?
According to the words of the president of Tigres himself: Mauricio Culebro, the feline squad will not go to the market to make panic purchases. Showing some learning in recent years, when they signed Jordy Caicedo and then it was a matter of getting rid of him. Or Igor Lichnovsky, who is going through a similar situation.
However, some fans believe that Tigres should sign someone of weight. Especially on the right wing, since they do not fully trust Diego Lainez, and the irregularity of Luis Quiñones transmits some insecurity to them, who although he has played several games at a very good level, the ‘normal’ in he has been the casualties from one moment to the next, just when everything seems to be going well.
Different names have come up. One of them was that of the Spanish Manu Catillejo. Current Valencia player who has been offered to various teams in the Liga Mx, with the Xolos de Tijuana being the most advanced in the negotiation.
Other options, he is a soccer player from Brazilian soccer and his name is Marcos Leonardo. He is a promise in the Santos of Brazil and current partner of the former feline Yeferson Soteldo. He plays center forward or attacking midfielder, he is twenty years old, is valued at seventeen million dollars and although his contract links him to Santos until 2026, the Brazilian team would be willing to negotiate it.
