The market in Mexico is very active, it is clear that the América title has made several teams understand that to prevent history from repeating itself in the summer of 2024, they must move within the market to make their squads strong in an important way, being moment three the clubs that have invested the most money this winter, Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey and the team that was just overthrown in the final, the Tigres de la UANL.
In fact, it is the Tigres who have closed the signing with the highest investment so far this winter, the club has signed Juan Brunetta for a figure of 16.5 million dollars, that is, the most important signing valuable of all time in Liga MX, in addition, the club has decided to make the return of Juan Sánchez Purata and finally, the cats could surprise with the signing of one of the best goalkeepers of all time, Keylor Navas.
In recent days there has been a lot of noise about the possible return of Nahuel Guzmán, so the Tigres hope to be protected against any surprise, which is why it is stated that the royals have set their sights on Navas, who will sign his contract termination with PSG this winter and will negotiate as a free agent. At the moment there is no formal movement from the UANL for Keylor, since before they have to define whether Guzmán considers his return to Argentina or not with Newell's.
