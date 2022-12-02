Facing Clausura 2023, Tigres will participate in a friendly tournament with 10 Liga MX clubs, where there will be two groups of five teams each. On each day of the group stage, a club will rest.
In which the cats will see action as part of their preseason towards the next tournament. Tigres is located in group B along with Chivas, Atlas, Santos and Mazatlan.
When and where will the Sky Cup be played?
The Sky Cup is planned to take place between December 13th and the January 1. The venues considered are the Jalisco Stadium (Guadalajara), the University Olympic Stadium (CDMX), the Nemesio Díez Stadium (Toluca) and the University Stadium (Monterrey).
This is done in order for the teams involved to arrive at the Clausura 2023 with a better pace, which will begin on January 6. And especially these matches will help the cats, to adapt to the soccer idea of their coach, since, it should be remembered that the cats made official a few weeks ago the hiring of Diego Cocca as the new leader of the feline project after the cessation of michael herrera.
Another positive point is that it would help the reinforcements of the teams to join the Liga MX more quickly. Since the cats are close to closing the contract of the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán as their first reinforcement in the era of Diego Cocca with the auriazules, which is expected to be made official in the coming days to reach the team in the Riviera Maya, where they are doing its preparation the set of San Nicolás de los Garza.
