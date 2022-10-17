Yesterday the team of tigers said goodbye to the Big Party of the 2022 Opening Tournament, falling by a score of 2-1 against the Tuzos from Pachuca in the return game.
In the first leg, the felines managed to get oil out of the Universitario field, with a solo and last-minute goal from French striker André-Pierre Gignac. However, for the match in Hidalgo the story was not the same.
Those led by Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera found themselves lost on the field of play and with few ideas in front, a situation that was taken advantage of by those from La Bella Airosa to start with Víctor Guzmán’s goal at minute 18′, shooting within the area.
Already for the complementary part, midfielder Guido Pizarro appeared at 63′ to put in an accurate header inside the area and take the lead on the aggregate score by 2-1, however, the pleasure would not last long.
And it is that only a minute after entering the field, Javier ‘Chofis’ López’s goal appeared, who scored the game’s sentence, defining after the precise pass by his teammate Marino Hiniestroza to put the 2- 1 of the game.
This is how the northern team ended up saying goodbye to the competition after being one of the favorite clubs to win the competition title. Now there is nothing left to do but prepare and wait for the Clausura to start to fight for a new championship.
