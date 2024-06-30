As we have informed you in 90min, both Toluca and Rayados de Monterrey surveyed a few days ago the possible signing of Carlos Rotondi for this summer market. La Maquina decided to open up to dialogue because the Argentine had the opportunity to improve his contractual conditions by leaving the celestial team.
None of these interests came to fruition, although Cruz Azul cannot rest assured, as there is a new suitor on the way, Paunovic’s Tigres.
Carlos Ponce de León, director of Récord, reports that the cats have entered fully into the race to sign Rotondi this summer. The club has begun surveys with the people of the Machine and the interest is strong, since the intention is to finalize the signing of Rodolfo at all costs and as soon as possible, since at this point in the season, the royals have not closed a single signing.
Although in La Noria they have the continuity of Rodolfo, an offer of 5 million dollars or more will be well listened to.
Tigres’ interest has a starting point, once again the door has been opened for Luis Quiñones to leave the felines and in case the Colombian signs his departure. Rotondi is the man most liked to take the vacant foreigner spot, since although his nature is to play as a winger, he has no limitations to perform as a full-back or wing-back, something that no other UANL player can do and that is an attribute that Paunovic likes very much in his pieces.
#Tigres #thinking #signing #Rotondi
Leave a Reply