Tigers He has already completed a couple of reinforcements of good caliber and of all the taste of Miguel Herrera for next season, both Olympic medalists in Tokyo 2020, from América Sebastián Córdova, one of the spoiled players of the ‘louse’, in addition to the champion of the Liga Mx Jesús Angulo, a man who has liked the coach over the years and who will finally be able to direct.
However, Miguel Herrera is clear that the squad is not yet closed, especially if Carlos Salcedo leaves the club, which is why the UANL are looking for a central defender outside of Mexico and have a couple of very good options. caliber for the current level that Liga MX has.
The options are the French defender of Spartak Moscow Samuel Gigot, head of the Russian team and who is capable of performing as a defender or as a full-back and who would also continue with the project of the “Franco-Tigers”. Similarly, in the orbit of the felines and with advanced talks is one of the best center-backs on the continent, the Brazilian Junior Alonso from Atlético Mineiro, who has a slight advantage over the French footballer. The latest signing could be closed next week.
#Tigres #internationalclass #defenders #close #squad
