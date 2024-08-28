Tigres is in a transitional stage, the team from the north of Mexico has made moves both at the management level and in the coaching staff, this with the goal of recovering the power that they have lost over time and returning to the path of constant triumph both locally and internationally. Being the case, it is expected that sooner rather than later the time of the great legends in the club will come to an end, one of them being Gignac, for whom the felines already have a stellar name as the possible replacement.
During the broadcast of the duel between Tigres and Chivas, David Medrano of Azteca Deportes confirmed what was a strong rumor, the felines are on the hunt for the possible signing of Raúl Jiménez. The club understands that although the Frenchman continues to make a difference on the field, Gignac is already weighed down by his veteran status, he is not as different as years ago, so his time on the team could end in no more than a year and that is where the Jiménez option gains ground.
Raúl will not leave the Premier League for the rest of the season, is the Mexican’s position. However, in the summer of 2025 his contract with Fulham comes to an end, so Tigres’ desire is to start contacts with Jiménez from the first day of January of the following year to try to sign him next summer as a free agent.
