On a Monday of endless action in the Liga MX Femenil where no more and no less than 8 games were played, day 5 of Clausura 2022 concluded on the border in a match that crossed Xolos Femenil with the Tigres team.
In a very hard-fought match in which the Xolos team came from a one-goal draw with León and the Tigres team came from beating Atlas five goals to one, the teams did not take long to hurt each other, but the process of the match It was quite rough and with arrivals and errors on the part of both sides.
Stephany Mayor opened the scoring for the visit at minute 12 with a great score that put Tigres ahead. However, minutes later, the locals equalized through Joselyn de la Rosa, who leveled the tables at minute 23 and held the tie at one until halftime.
During the second half, the debut of Mia Fishel came to Tigres Femenil, the American who recently joined the Liga MX Femenil wore the feline shirt for the first time in border territory.
Despite the brand new reinforcement, the Xolos Femenil team with outstanding performances by Angelina Hix and Alejandra Gutiérrez knew how to contain the current runners-up very well who simply could not break the equality in the Caliente Stadium despite the power and the great elements that were They were on the field of play like Lizbeth Ovalle, who without a doubt was the best of the royal team.
In this way, Xolos and Tigres share points at the border and those led by Roberto Medina add their second tie of the tournament. It should also be noted that tonight was game number one hundred for Jana Gutiérrez, who has been one of the most outstanding reinforcements of the feline team since his arrival to the team last tournament.
