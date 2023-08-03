tigers and Vancouver Whitecaps They will face each other next Friday, August 4, in the round of 32 of the League Cup 2023. The duel will take place at the BC Place Stadium in British Columbia, Canada.
The feline team comes to this commitment as one of the favorites to win the Leagues Cup title, however, Vancouver is not a minor team and will undoubtedly fight.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – ‘Patón’ Guzmán has not been in great demand during Tigres’ first games in the Leagues Cup, but the little that he has participated has done well.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Aquino is a history of the feline painting and continues to be an important piece for its operation. The winger converted into a winger knows how to read the game.
Central defender: Diego Reyes – ‘Flaco’ Reyes is experiencing a second wind with the UANL team. At some point in the past contest, it looked like Reyes would leave the institution. He is now the owner.
Central Defender: Samir – The Brazilian defender has become one of the best signings for Tigres in recent times. Samir is not a player with many spotlights, but he brings a lot of solidity to the defense.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – ‘Stitch’ Angulo is a reliable player when it comes to defending and when he joins the attack he does so with idea. He has to improve his definition in front of the goal.
Central midfielder: Guido Pizarro – Pizarro returned to the midfield, where he feels more comfortable. He complements himself perfectly with Rafael Carioca and does the dirty work so that Gorriarán is freer.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian midfielder is an ace recovering balls, but he also has a scary punch. Without a doubt, he is one of the best in his position in the entire Liga MX.
Attacking midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan joins the attack very well and already has a goal on his account in the 2023 Leagues Cup. ‘Gorri’ also has a lot of vision and usually puts his teammates ahead.
Right winger: Luis Quinones – The 32-year-old winger from Colombia is the most unbalanced player the cats have. Quiñones is a beast in one against one and has a devilish change of pace.
Left winger: Diego Lainez – The ‘Factor’ has more and more minutes with Tigres, although he still doesn’t manage to weigh what he should. Lainez, so far, is indebted to the feline fans.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – Tigres’ all-time top scorer continues to be a guarantee regardless of the passing of the years. Gignac adds a goal in the competition.
Goalie: Isaac Bohmer.
Defending: Ryan Raposo, Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović and Mathías Laborda.
Half: Jean-Claude Ngando, Andrés Cubas and Alessandro Schöpf.
Lead: Sergio Cordova, Brian White and Ryan Gauld.
