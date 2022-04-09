After the excellent meeting that the Tigres and Pachuca teams offered last Thursday night, we can affirm that both should be considered as serious contenders for the title of the current edition of the Mexican First Division tournament. These cadres intertwined in an intense and high-quality duel, in what could be considered a good appetizer prior to the league and the best clash so far in the regular calendar. The victory corresponded to Pachuca to recover the leadership and it is confirmed that the Tuzos board had a great success in hiring coach Guillermo Almada.

The two leaders of the Aztec tournament will have activity again. Tomorrow, Tigres will look for Querétaro to pay for the affront suffered in the middle of the week, and on Monday, the Tuzos will try to confirm themselves at the top by receiving the Xolos from Tijuana at their Hidalgo stadium. We will be on the lookout to see if, in what remains to conclude day 13, other teams are capable of offering a clash of such a high competitive level as the one between Tigres and Pachuca. Honestly, they set the bar very high.

VERY THANKFUL. We can no longer ask of life after the tribute we received last Thursday from the Interinstitutional League through its All-Star Game. Indeed, because in the simple act the people I loved were present, starting with my family. We could not avoid greater emotion, because among the attendees we saw the enthusiastic sports promoter Jesús Luis “Cheche” García, who, despite being in a wheelchair, wanted to accompany me, and that is something that I deeply appreciate. The words dedicated to me by Salvador “Cañón” Zamora and the always cheerful cheerleader, Mrs. Rosi Barraza, made me shed tears of emotion, because I insist again that I do not deserve so many compliments, since how much or how little I have helped Through my career as a sports reporter and my role as a promoter of different activities, it has been a matter of altruism. My sincere thanks also go to Juan Ramón Sánchez Acosta, president of the Interinstitutional League, for organizing this tribute, in which he presented me with a spectacular and beautiful trophy. As for sports, the four All Star games were played at a very good pace and at an excellent level. The framework was rounded off with the official inauguration of the lighting of Sagarpa field two, in another of the good contributions of the circuit chaired by Juanra Sánchez.

TO CELEBRATE. Professor Alejandro Guzmán Mendoza, symbol of Eldorado union football, is celebrating his 81st birthday today with his family and friends. the Rosario Uzarraga neighborhood. Thank you, teacher Alejandro, for his kind invitation and we wholeheartedly wish him many more years to come.

