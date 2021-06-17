The stay of the Uruguayan attacker, Leonardo Fernandez, in the UANL Tigres it has not been easy at all, one year after his arrival at the club, he had to suffer the decisions of Ricardo Ferretti On the feline bench, despite having had a surprising 2020 Clausura in the 10 days he spent with Toluca, he could not win the confidence of the Brazilian strategist.
Now with the arrival of Miguel Herrera in command of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, it seems that the player would not be among the favorites either, therefore, the Mexican strategist would have requested an exchange between the Uruguayan player himself and the Mexican offensive midfielder Marcel Ruiz, player who plays for Club Tijuana.
During the stay of the Louse Herrera In Coapa, there was talk that he wanted both players, but apparently, Marcel Ruiz It draws more attention to him, perhaps due to the issue of nationality in order to have one less foreign place in the same position.
According to newspaper information RECORD, the northern directives are already negotiating to close the signing where, in addition, another player would be involved, but it is unknown on which side of the negotiation.
It can be ruled out that Leonardo Fernandez He is a player highly appreciated by several Mexican soccer teams, in the past semester many teams wanted his services due to how little he had playing FerrettiTherefore, now it seems that he will have a new future on the border, leaving aside the interest of Cruz Azul, Toluca and other clubs.
Everything will also depend on the decision of the coach of the rojinegros, Robert Dante Siboldi, who could convince him to bring his compatriot to the campus.
