Two of the Mexican clubs that have been growing in terms of economic power and soccer level are tigers and Monterey. Both teams from the north have not skimped on transfers and this has caused them to be turned around to see outside of Mexican soccer, in addition to their good moment that they are going through in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, being the one and the two, respectively.
According to information from The universalthese royal teams are not happy with the ‘reforms’ of the FMF to increase competitiveness in Mexican football, and the directors of each squad want to transcend internationally.
Said source indicates that the aforementioned teams are concerned about the low level of play that exists in the MX League, for which they have demanded that the FMF return the national squads to the Libertadores Cup and the South American.
Rayados and Tigres know that they have powerful squads that don’t ask for anything from South American teams, and this has been their main interest in making themselves known and competing against clubs of international stature.
The last time that Mexican clubs participated in the Copa Libertadores was in 2016., when Toluca, Pumas and Puebla participated. The first two advanced to the next round, while the Camoteros stayed in the initial phase.
Toluca faced San Paulo in the round of 16, falling 5-3 on aggregate; For their part, the Auriazules beat Deportivo Táchira 2-1 on aggregate, although in the quarterfinals they were eliminated at the hands of Independiente del Valle from eleven stages 5-3.
#Tigres #Rayados #seek #return #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply