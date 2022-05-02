One of the most anticipated matches of the regular phase given the present that both institutions are experiencing is Tigres vs. America that brought together two of the best squads in the league in a vibrant match that would conclude the regular phase of the tournament.
Both teams qualified and in search of a victory only to secure third place, América visited the University Stadium to face Roberto Medina’s team in which it meant the return of Katty Martínez to what was her home for seven tournaments, the Estadio Academic.
With the curiosity of knowing if the now forward of America could be present on the scoreboard, the public was divided, as a sector received the royal between boos while, on the other hand, most people applauded contrasting the boos.
The match had many arrivals from both squads that left absolutely nothing behind and gave us an intense, hard-fought and very physical match, as the contacts were constant and even generated controversy as usually happens in this type of match.
The first goal of the match would not take long to fall, because at minute 13, the American Mia Fishel would put Tigres ahead on the scoreboard and score again in this, which is her first tournament with the Amazonas.
However, América did not give up and did not stop fighting until the last minute and Tigres could not maintain the advantage, because in the final stretch of the game, at minute 78, Casandra Cuevas appeared to tie the game at one goal and give away a screaming closure where neither of the two teams was able to regain the advantage and in this way, América and Tigres divided points in the University Stadium.
With this result, Tigres secures third place and on the other hand, América will not move from fourth place, which confirms the duel between Águilas and Tuzas for the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals.
