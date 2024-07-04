🦅🇨🇱LICHNOVSKY IN TALKS TO STAY IN THE NEST🇨🇱🦅

After being a key player in América’s second championship, Igor Lichnovsky is close to renewing his contract.

Negotiations are advanced for the Chilean to remain in Coapa.

Negotiations are on track!

— Ana Caty Hernandez (@AnaCatyHdz) July 3, 2024