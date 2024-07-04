The future of Igor Lichnovsky is in the air, since after his participation in the America Cup With the Chilean national team, where he was an undisputed starter, talks have already been reactivated regarding his possible destination.
On the one hand, the 30-year-old defender has a current contract with the UANL Tigers and is called to report with the feline team heading to the Opening 2024; however, on the other hand, the America club has sought a way to negotiate with the people of Monterrey to complete the purchase.
Lichnovsky He had a very prominent participation during his year on loan at Coapa and everything pointed to a definitive purchase; however, the great impediment was the price, since they had agreed to a purchase option at the end of the loan. 4 million dollars.
Amid speculation, there is finally white smoke on the issue of Lichnovskybecause when everything pointed to his return to Tigersfrom TUDN They have revealed that the Chilean could continue with América for the next tournament.
It was the journalist Ana Caty Hernández who revealed that Igor Lichnovsky is already in talks with the America to continue in the Coapa Nest and the contract is one step away from being renewed, so everything points to the fact that the blue-cream team will pay Tigers for its transfer.
Now everything remains to define the price of the transfer, since the capital team was determined to lower the 4 millions who were set on the purchase option, but were also empowered because of the needs of Tigers at the moment.
On the other hand, ESPN became aware that “the board of directors of Americaheaded by Santiago Baños, reached an agreement with Tigers to hire Lichnovskywho still had a two-year contract with the Monterrey club,” they reported.
The only issue is the negotiation with the player, since Lichnovsky will earn around 3 million dollars annually in Tigres, a figure that was divided in the last year with the America.
Now, with his transfer to AmericaIgor would receive a reduction in his salary, as it is above the current standards in the squad. Once they reach an agreement, his transfer will become official.
